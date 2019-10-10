Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 30 people escaped death when a luxury bus belonging to a popular transportation company carrying passengers from Enugu to Lagos, caught fire at Igbariam axis on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

It was gathered that one of the tyres of the bus got heated up and burst and that ignited the fire that spread to other parts of the bus. That attracted the attention of the driver who pulled up to check and saw the fire raging.

No life was lost but the passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus successfully without any injury.

A passenger Miss Uche John who narrated the situation said that God helped the passengers to escape without any physical injury but noted that most people’s blood pressure went high.

“It was when the driver stopped to check the tyres that we noticed that the vehicle was almost engulfed by fire from the heated tyres,” she recalled.

Efforts made to put out the fire by members of Federal Road Safety Corps and other good-spirited individuals did not yield any tangible result as the whole bus was razed.

The incident caused tension and commotion along the expressway with private and commercial vehicles scampering for safety to avoid being caught in the inferno.