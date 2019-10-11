Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 30 people escaped death when a luxury bus belonging to a popular transportation company carrying passengers from Enugu to Lagos, caught fire at Igbariam axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

It was gathered that one of the tyres got heated, exploded and burst into flame. The fire spread to other parts of the bus.

No life was lost as the passengers were immediately evacuated.

A passenger, Miss Uche John who narrated the situation said God helped the passengers to escape without any physical injury but noted that most people’s blood pressure rose.

“It was when the driver stopped to check which of the tyres that we noticed that the vehicle was almost engulfed by fire as a result of combustion from the heated tyres,” he said.

Efforts by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other good spirited individuals could not yield good result as the whole bus was razed.

The incident caused a temporary tension and commotion along the expressway with private and commercial vehicles scampering for safety to avoid the fire from the vehicle spreading to theirs.