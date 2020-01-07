Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 30 people may have been killed and over 30 wounded in a bomb explosion at Borno town of Gamboru.

Two bombers suspected to be Boko Haram militants detonated explosives on a bridge in a market in Gamboru, a town near a Cameroonian community, Monday evening, killing 30 people, mostly local traders and children.

Sources say the incident occurred at about 5 pm but was not immediately known in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, which is some 140 kilometres to Maiduguri.

Details of the incident are still sketchy even as the military is yet to issue any reaction.