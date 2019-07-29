Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi with Agency report

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least 30 people in a shooting at a funeral in Borno State state, a security source and a resident said yesterday.

Borno is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency.

The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

A resident, Bakura Mallam Amadu, said he saw the insurgents gather before opening fire at funeral attendees in a village on Saturday. A security source said more than 30 people were killed when the Islamists stormed the village on motorbikes and vans. They also attacked another village with many casualties, the source said.

Dan Batta, a state emergency official, confirmed the attacks and said authorities had mobilised to support injured civilians.

He, however, declined to comment on the death toll.

Similarly, gunmen yesterday killed Alhaji Yusuf Garkar Bore, a 65-years-old businessman, and abducted his son’s wife, Hajia Aisha, in Gulma town, Argungu area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the community at about 2am yesterday and went to the victim’s house where they shot him on the chest many times before they abducted his son’s wife.

A member of the family, who narrated the incident to newsmen yesterday on condition of anonymity, said: “The gunmen stormed the town at about 2am and they invaded the victim’s house.

“He was shot him several times on the chest. We took him to General Hospital, Argungu for treatment, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital and we have buried him today. His son’s wife has been abducted and we don’t know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family or demanding any ransom.”

While confirming the incident, the state police public relation officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said: “We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene to arrest the perpetrators.

“We have not got any contact from the gunmen now on the abducted deceased son’s wife and they have not demanded for any ransom for now.”