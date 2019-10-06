Philip Nwosu

Thirty members of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services (SBS) have abandoned ship during a training on asymmetric war and how to confront emergency threats towards providing the required security in the nation’s maritime environment.

The 30 trainees were part of the 53 engaged by the Special Boat Services section of the force, equivalent of Navy Sail, to undergo 24 weeks of intensive training that would mould them in becoming special force operatives.

The training was also to expose them to counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, riverine operations, as well as anti-piracy operations.

Addressing the remaining 23 personnel of the force during their graduation in Lagos, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, said that the personnel that stayed and completed the training had proved their mettle and demonstrated that they have mental tenacity, physical toughness and the will consistent with special operation forces around the world.

Admiral Enoch said that the objective of the SBS training was to build capacity to deal decisively with asymmetric threats and to confront emergency threats towards providing the required security in the nation’s maritime environment and other parts of the country.

He applauded their training, saying that “every component of your training module was carefully drawn to build you into an efficient and coherent fighting force, as well as to prepare you to face serious duties ahead in your various navies and your nation at large.”

The FOC said that the Nigerian Navy understands the complexities and fluid nature of the current security posture of the country and the need to develop special capabilities to address the emerging challenges.

He promised that the Nigerian Navy would continue to provide wide range of operations in the foreseeable future, including military aid to civil authority, adding that these wide range of operational engagements are in furtherance of the forces total spectrum of maritime strategy.

Earlier the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi also commended the Special Boat Services for their demonstration of what the section can do when confronted with serious threats.

The House committee chairman promised that he would work to ensure that all the budgets of the Navy are approved and ensures that funds released get to the people who need them.