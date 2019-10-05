Philip Nwosu, Lagos

Thirty members of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services (SBS) abandoned ship during a training on asymmetric warfare and emergency maritime threats.

The 30 trainees were part of 53 personnel engaged by the Special Boat Services unit (equivalent to the United States’ Navy SEAL) of the Nigerian Navy to undergo 24 weeks of intensive training that will mould them to become special forces operatives in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, riverine and anti-piracy operations.

Addressing the remaining 23 personnel of the force during their graduation in Lagos, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, said the personnel that stayed and completed the training had proved their mettle and had demonstrated that they had the mental tenacity, physical toughness and the will consistent with special operation forces around the world.

Admiral Enoch said that the objective of the SBS training was to build capacity to deal decisively with asymmetric threats and to confront emergency threats towards providing the required security in Nigeria’s maritime environment and other parts of the country.

He applauded the operative’s training, saying “every component of your training module was carefully drawn to build you into an efficient and coherent fighting force as well as to prepare you to face serious duties ahead in your various navies and your nation at large.”

The FOC said that the Nigerian Navy understands the complexities and fluid nature of the current security environment in Nigeria and the need to develop special capabilities to address the emerging challenges.

He said that the Nigerian Navy would continue to engage in a wide range operations in the foreseeable future, including military aid to civil authorities, adding that these wide range operational engagement were in furtherance of the force’s total spectrum of maritime strategies.

Earlier the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Honourable Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, had commended the Special Boat Services for their demonstration of what the section can do when confronted with serious threats.

The lawmaker said that, with what he had seen, he was convinced that the budgetary requirement of the force needed to increased to ensure that personnel were properly trained and made ready to defend the country against external threats.

The House Committee Chairman said he would work to ensure that all the navy budget was approved and ensure that funds released got to the people who needed them.