No fewer than 30 Nigerians, who claimed to be Muaythai athletes, have been accused of visa racketeering in an attempt to gain entrance into Egypt.

The suspects claimed to be representatives of Nigeria Muaythai Federation for a training camp, which was to run from December 12 to 22 in Egypt.

They allegedly submitted applications for visa by forging the Nigeria Muaythai Federation letterhead and seal.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, president of the Muaythai Federation of Nigeria, Comrade Paul Egonu confirmed the development, saying the case would be thoroughly investigated.

Egonu said the federation has already written to the Egyptian embassy to notify them of the fraud stating that no name on the list for visa application is a member of the federation.

He called on the Egyptian embassy to also carry out an investigation as this incidence could jeopardize the good relationship between the federation and the embassy for future purposes

“Muaythai in Nigeria operate under the name know as Muaythai Federation of Nigeria MFN, not Nigera Muaythai Federation as claimed this individuals. Muaythai Federation is a member international Federation of Muaythai Association IFMA, member World Muaythai Council WMC. Muaythai Federation of Nigeria has appeared as a Demonstration sport in National Sports Festival under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Spots.