Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A coalition of thirty political parties in Sokoto State have rejected the recent tribunal judgement of the state’s governorship election which affirmed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as the duly elected governor.

The chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Mujitaba Aminu, in a statement issued to the media in Sokoto, described the verdict as a miscarriage of justice, objecting to the verdict with such terms as “rule of the jungle, where might will always be right.”

Aminu said that the Tribunal’s ruling appears to justify that “every politician must seek to win an election by fair or foul means.”

The statement reads in full: