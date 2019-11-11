At least 30 people were injured on Monday in clashes between followers and opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales across the country.
The news agency EFE reported on Monday that the protests took place in several Bolivian cities, including La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz.
One person was reportedly hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
According to Health Minister Gabriela Montano, the person is in critical condition.
Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the Oct. 20 presidential and parliamentary elections following an announcement by the authorities saying that incumbent President Morales had won election. (Sputnik/NAN)
