Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thirty pupils in Aboh community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have been awarded scholarships by the Gregory Oputa Foundation.

The 30 were among the 150 pupils that initially applied for the scholarship.

Chairman of the foundation, Gregory Oputa, at a ceremony to unveil the foundation, urged well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the growth of education by awarding scholarship to brilliant children whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees.

Oputa said through scholarships, brilliant pupils who ordinarily will not be able to attend high profile schools will have access to such schools.

Meanwhile, State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) project has allocated $58.8 million for the execution of community-driven projects in Delta since July 2013 when it started its implementation activities in the state.

SEEFOR, which is a World Bank/European Union intervention programme in partnership with states through the Federal Ministry of Finance, is billed to end in September.

It executes projects in three components of youth employment and access to socio-economic services; public financial management reforms; and project management, monitoring and implementation support.

The amount, according to the Coordinator of the project, Frank Akpokwu, was contributed by international bodies and the state government.