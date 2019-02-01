NAN

Thirty ships carrying various products are at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its daily publications on Friday in Lagos.

It said that 17 of the vessels contained petrol, three diesel, while the remaining 10 ships would berth with aviation turbine kerosene, general cargo and containers.

The NPA also stated that 23 ships, carrying bulk gas, frozen fish, container, general cargo, bulk sugar, diesel, dumb truck and petrol were expected at the ports between Feb. 1 and Feb. 9.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 19 suspected Internet fraudsters