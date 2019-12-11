The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 30 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 11 to Jan 4, 2020.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

It said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Tin Can Port, Lagos.

According to the NPA, the ships contain new vehicles, containers, bulk malt, general cargo, used vehicles, crude palmolien and lab/base oil.

Meanwhile, it said 28 ships at the ports were waiting to berth with automobile gasoline, fuel, containers, bulk salt, bulk sugar and used vehicles.

Ten other ships were discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat and vehicles. (NAN)