No fewer than 30 students were discharged from hospital as result of uncertain sickness which hit the Government Girls College (GGC), Sokoto.

Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Abdurrahaman Dantsoho, who disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto, yesterday, confirmed that the incident occurred on March 23 and the infected students were taken to the specialist hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

He said the ministry had commenced investigation, testing samples of water, food and other surrounding materials collected.

According to him, no death was reported during the hospitalisation, adding that the ministry was not aware of the rumour of death as a result of the incident.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Kulu Haruna, whose ministry oversees the school, confirmed the incident, saying the Sokoto State government has deployed 10 medical doctors to the school.

“The situation was brought under control due to the quick intervention of the state government. And all the infected students have been isolated to curtail the spread of the disease,” she said.