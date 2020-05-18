Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Thirty staff of the same company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, and one other person, have tested positive for COVID-19, thereby bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 107 as at last Saturday.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who is the chairman of COVID-19 task force, made this known when he gave update on coronavirus in the state on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the other case that made the new confirmed cases 31 in the state is from Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan.

The state has also recorded two COVID-19 deaths.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 31 suspected cases came back positive. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West council. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced,” he said.