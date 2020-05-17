Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Thirty staff of the same company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State and one other person have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 107 as of Saturday night.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who is the Chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, made this known when he presented an update on the novel coronavirus in the state on his Twitter handle on Saturday night.

He stated that the other case that made the new confirmed cases 31 in the state is from Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan.

The new confirmed cases have upped the number of active cases in the state to 77. Also, a total of 28 persons have been discharged, including one case that was transferred to Lagos. The state has also recorded two COVID-19 deaths.

According to Makinde, ‘The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 31 suspected cases came back positive. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

‘We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

‘The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 pm today, (May 16, 2020) is 107.

‘We advise the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium.’

Makinde enjoined people who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in the state, and those with COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, people with respiratory disease symptoms; healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups stated earlier, to contact the Emergency Operations Centre.

‘Also, please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community,’ Makinde advised.