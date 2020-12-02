Abia State Police Command said it arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists. Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, disclosed that the command tackled criminals through community policing: “My men with the cooperation of other security agencies and vigilance groups were able to round up the hoodlums in their hideouts.

“The redeployment of police detectives has challenged the criminals in Aba, Umuahia and Argohukwu. Police operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers and recovered sophisticated weapons from them. I give kudos to Governor Okpezie Ikpeazu for launching the Crimes Prevention and Management System (CPAMS).

“The governor issued a directive for the development of a robust technology stack cloud and mobile application build up to aid crime prevention, management crime record keeping and intelligence processing in all the state divisional police commands.

“CPAMS arose to fill the identified gap for effective policing in the state. It is therefore a contemporary crime control and prevention model, which seeks to improve police service delivery in Abia State, using modern digital technology and police science approach in tackling issues of criminals.

“CPAMS is to help in the prevention of crimes through digital crime, data management by keeping track of offenders’ criminal history. To help mobilise the resources for the police in combating crime through detailed profiling of criminal suspects. It helps in restoring criminals’ records and information for a very long time and helps in intelligence processing so as to make good use of informed police discretion in the state.

“It gives the governor, IGP and CP access on the trend of an area IG’s or state within a period. CPAMS is an avenue to flush out criminals away from the state. This is being achieved with the cooperation of other sister security agencies.”