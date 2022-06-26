From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 30-yeard-old man has allegedly killed a 45-year-old woman in Ogidi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that the suspect allegedly killed the woman during a quarrel.

“Police operatives at about 4:33pm on 25/6/2022 arrested one Ebube Oba ‘M’ aged 30 years over alleged murder of a mother of two (2), Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45 years living at Ugochukwu Lane, Nkpor Agu, Ogidi.

“Preliminary information reveals that late Mrs Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs. Ebube hit the victim on the chest and face with a fist blow before she collapsed.

“She was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody.

“The case shall be charged to court after investigations”, the statement reads.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, appealed to the members of the public to always control their anger so as to avoid a situation like the above.