From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 30-year-old man who hails from Ebonyi State has raped a 75-year-old woman in her farmland in Nkwelle Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that the suspect pounced on the old woman while she was working in her farm.

He said that the suspect was attacked by a mob after he was apprehended by the passersby who rushed to the rescue of the victim upon hearing her screaming.

The PPRO said that both the victim and the suspect had been taken to the hospital for medical care.

“Anambra State operatives collaborating with security agents at about 4pm on 24/6/2022 have rescued from mob action, and arrested one Sunday Nwadiagba ‘m’ aged 30 years from Eyiba, Ebonyi State for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman living in Nkwelle Awkuzu.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was caught in the act in the farm on the victim, before the old woman screaming, got the attention of the passer-by and neighbors.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has reiterated the campaign against mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime.”