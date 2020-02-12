Linus Oota, Lafia

A 30-year-old university graduate, Nnena Efe, was burned to ashes in a four-bedroom flat as a result of a fire outbreak in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The incident occurred in Lafia behind Maidunama, Tudun Kauri, Lafia, in the early hours of Wednesday, destroying property worth millions of naira.

An eye witness who identified himself as Abubakar Agee told our correspondent that the incident occurred as a result of an electrical surge when AEDC restored power to the area.

He noted that despite the efforts of the men of fire service who rescued her parents through the window, they could not control the fire which consumed the life of Nnena and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

At the time of filling in this report, sympathizers were trooping into the scene to witness and condole with the family.

Survivors at the scene, meanwhile, could not talk to reporters as none of them was in the right frame of mind.