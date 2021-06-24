From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Thirty years after the country’s national team at Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) tournament won the cup, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis.

The 23-man squad paraded some notable names like Goalkeepers: Peter Rufai, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Alloy Agu

Defenders: Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Uche Okafor, Uche Okechukwu, Isaac Semitoje, Ben Iroha, Nduka Ugbade

Midfielders: Sunday Oliseh, Mutiu Adepoju, Edema Fuludu, Thompson Oliha, Austin Okocha, Efan Ekoku

Forwards: Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba, Finidi George.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the approval followed a a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The statement read: “The President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

“The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

“Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.”