Choice International has unveiled plans to reach 300 brand shops across the country for the GREE & Lontor product through a retail franchise partnership with prospective investors. Gree& Lontor is the flagship electronics subsidiary of the Choice International Group.

Speaking at the launch of the franchise in Lagos, the Chairman CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, said that from inception in the year 2000, CIG Motors has actively explored the international market and has opened more than 20 brand shops in Nigeria in the last 18 months while adding that it is set to open additional 300 shops.

GREE is into residential and commercial air conditioners, while Lontor is among the top three brands in household electrical appliances around the world.

“Our business model is to create retail investment opportunities where these amazing brands can be sold and serviced through highly profitable one-stop shops. From the sales figures of our existing stores in the past 18 months, GREE & Lontor is one of the most profitable businesses in Nigeria that yields an average return on investment of 50 per cent and above per annum.”, Chen said.

She said the process of investing in GREE & Lontor is simple, transparent and hassle-free with two investment models known as Lontor Pay and GREE & Lontor Brandshops

According to her, “Lontor Pay deserves a mention because of how this empowerment scheme has provided opportunities for small scale entrepreneurs, students and Moms & Pops to leverage an aspirational sales network to distribute and sell low priced but in-high demand products and earn fantastic trade margins

“This requires the investor to simply secure a store size of 120-150sqm at any choice location, shopping mall, plazas, high streets and even residential neighbourhoods (Our Business Development partners, 3rdRetail Africa can assist with identifying a perfect location in all towns across Nigeria).” She said the initial capital outlay is N20 million and it covers 3 years franchise fees, product deposit and refundable security deposit including cost of store fittings and set-up shared evenly with the Franchiser.

Under this model, Gree & Lontor will be responsible for marketing, sales and operations support through our highly experienced and innovative in-house teams working closely with each investor or franchisee.