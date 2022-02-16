Over 300 Judokas will slug it out at the National Open Judo Trials slated between February 22 to 25 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos ahead of the fast-approaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

President of Nigeria Judo Federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi disclosed this in Lagos.

According to him, over 300 Judokas from the 36 states of the federation, Abuja, the Military, the Para-Military and clubs will participate in the trials that will feature seven weight categories each for men and women.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“To ensure a hitch free trial, the federation has set up a Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by the Vice President, Mrs. Loveth Howell.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Apart from providing a platform to raise a formidable squad which will represent Nigeria in the Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom from July 28th to August 8th, 2022, the trials will also herald the new dispensation in Nigerian judo.”

The Judo federation boss also assured that the new board would change the narrative of sport in the country.

“For a country that at a time produced African champions, Commonwealth champions and one of the best Judokas in the world to have failed to qualify for three consecutive editions of the Olympic Games is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in our sport.”