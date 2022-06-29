From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 300-level Medicine and Surgery Department in Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Iyanuoluwa Odedeji, was on Wednesday appointed as a one-day Vice-Chancellor.

The new Vice-Chancellor also has Motunrayo Odusanya and Similoluwa Adeyemo as his deputies.

Odedeji who sat as the Vice-Chancellor during the Senate meeting of the university had breakfast in the Vice-Chancellor’s lodge and performed other duties in his capacity as Vice-Chancellor.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Toba Adaramola, noted that the programme was initiated in the year 2020 as part of the University’s plan to prepare students for leadership positions.

He disclosed that Odusanya came second among the ten students that participated in the examinations for the selection while Adeyemo came third.

“He has the privilege to run the University for one day. The ‘breakfast hall’ he commissioned was an initiative of the second one-day Vice-Chancellor in 2021.

“Whatever he approves is considered approved by the University, and the salary of the Vice-Chancellor shall be divided by 30 days and give him one portion of it,” Adaramola added.

In his address, the one-day Vice-Chancellor thanked God, the school management and the students, praying that his tenure would open the door to progress for the University.