About 300 scientists will attend the first Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) Scientific Conference themed ‘The Role of Science in Attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’ from 4th to 5th February 2020 at the University of Lagos.

The conference is divided into five sub-themes which include, science for poverty reduction, revitalising science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, innovations for health, energy solutions and environmental sustainability and ensuring food security in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of NAS, Dr. Oladoyin Odubanjo said the conference will feature presentations, alongside several oral and poster presentations of original research.

Odubanjo explained that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intended to be achieved by 2030, provide guidelines for nations around the world to ensure that their citizens are assured of sustained socioeconomic growth, and a better future.

‘’Many of the goals including climate change, food security, health, energy, are entrenched in science and innovation. Therefore, as part of the Academy’s mission to promote original scientific research, and to disseminate scientific information concerning issues of national relevance, the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) is holding its first scientific conference, to discuss how science can facilitate the achievement of the SDGs.’’

According to him, the conference will showcase original scientific research and discoveries, disseminate scientific information concerning issues of national relevance, create a platform to discuss scientific issues of societal significance, and foster networking and collaboration among Nigerian scientists towards better research and innovation.