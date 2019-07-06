Gloria Ikegbule

Rating youth support as a great investment in nation building, HillCity Foundation (HCF), a non-governmental organization in Nigeria has given educational support worth N80,000 each to 300 indigent undergraduates across tertiary institutions in the country.

The beneficiaries said to be from less priviledged families, were given the money as support for their educational needs for a period of one year. The students were to show gratitude by doing well in their studies.

Speaking during the event at their 15th year anniversary, the Lead Coordinator of HCF, Mr. Obi Imemba, said that it was no fault of the undergraduates that they were in various positions of need.

“Many young people in our communities lack the direction and support they needed to fulfill their destinies, and some others have had their potentials abused or unharnessed at best. This scenario gravely bothers me because I could very easily have become a part of it, but I escaped it.

“We believe we all have a moral burden to support, help and build young lives and, that is the greatest investment one can make in life,” he said.

The Mentorship Coordinator, Chioma Imemba, noted that if Nigerians can pick one person and make a difference in such a person’s life, Nigeria will be a beautiful country.

Austin Ufomba, the founder of Leadership Seed Foundation and a financial supporter of HCF, said he was excited adding value to lives. He advised the recipients to build themselves, adding that they were not in school just to pass exams.

Aside educational support, the organisation also offers mentorship, economic empowerment and self-discovery and personal development programmes to the young people.

It charged well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to youth development in the country through educational and mentorship support.