More than 300 adult married women and adolescent girls in Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna metropolis, on Friday declared interest to enrol for the Kaduna State Second Chance Education (SCE) programme.

The women besieged the palace of the Village Head, Alhaji Shehu Maikatifa, to declare their interest to enrol and acquire western education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SCE programme was specifically designed for persons who missed the opportunity to acquire basic education or dropped out from school for various reasons.

The programme enhances existing opportunities for females, males, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) or those with special needs to complete or further their education.

The women developed the interest for the programme after a sensitisation campaign on girls’ education in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child in the community.

The event was facilitated by an NGO, Coalition of Association for Leadership Peace Empowerment and Development (CALPED).

One of the women, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu, 57, said that she was enrolled in primary school but later dropped out because she was married off.

Muhammadu told NAN that she never got the opportunity to further her education until now, adding that age was not a barrier considering the importance of education in curbing poverty.

“I understand the challenge, but I am ready, even if it is the last thing I will achieve in this world. I am looking forward to being called an educated woman,” she said.

Another woman, Mrs Fatima Umar, who equally dropped out of school at primary school level on account of marriage, said that she took the decision to be able to learn how to read and write.

The 49-year old woman told NAN that currently she could not read or write and had to depend on people to help her read or write whenever the need arises.

She said that the second chance education programme presented an opportunity for her to achieve her long-term dream of at least knowing how to read and write.

The story was no different for Suweba Sanusi, a 26-year old mother of three, who said that she dropped out of school just when she was to write her senior secondary school certificate examination.

The married adolescent said her father was late and was staying under the care of her grandfather who decided to marry her off just when she was about to complete her secondary school education.

“I am interested in the second chance education programme because I don’t want to be left behind and only education can enable me to tap from available opportunities for a better future.

“If you are not learned and cannot read and write, you will be schemed out of a lot of opportunities in communities.

“I have always wanted to complete my secondary education and proceed to a tertiary institution and now I have the opportunity,” she told NAN.

Also, Mrs Adama Sani, 40, who dropped out of school at Junior Secondary School III, on account of pregnancy, said she could not continue because had to take care of her children.

“I heard that there is an opportunity for people like me and I am here to take advantage of it,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Smith Waya, Head, Gender and Social Inclusion, CALPED, while presenting the list of the women to the village head, appealed to the traditional leader to support the women’s ambition to return to school.

Waya explained that the women developed the interest for the programme after a sensitisation campaign for girls’ education in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child in the community.

He said that with the district head’s blessing and support, the list would be submitted to the State Ministry for Education for appropriate action and placement to various learning centres.

Also, Mr Abel Adejor, State Team Facilitator, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), a UK funded governance programme, said that the passion of the women to acquire education was very commendable.

Adejor expressed PERL’s support in mobilising relevant stakeholders to support the implementation of the Second Chance Education programme

“We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders, including Community Development Champions to link communities with relevant government agencies to address their issues,” he said.

Responding, the village head thanked PERL and CALPED for supporting the married women and young married girls in the community to acquire education and pledged his support.

Maikatifa said that he had already discussed with most of their husbands, saying they have accepted to allow their spouses to enrol in the programme. (NAN)