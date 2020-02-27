A record number of 3,000 Police men and women would take part in the 12th edition of the Nigerian Police Games slated to take place in Akwa, Anambra State from 29th February to March 7th.

Twelve zones would be competing in the 10-day events like track and field, football, Squash, Table Tennis, Boxing, Wrestling, Shooting, Lawn Tennis, Basketball among others.

Speaking while on a visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, AIG Alkali Mohammed, who doubles as Chairman of the Police Games Planning Committee and Force Secretary said everything was set for a hitch free competition. “We are here to assure the Honourable Minister that everything is set for the Nigerian Police Games in Anambra State. We have enjoyed the tremendous support of the Anambra State Governor Willy Obiano. All is set for a great event”

In his response , Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare said “The Police Games had produced great talents for Nigeria like Sunny Isekwena, Julius Aghahowa, Chioma Ajunwa, Samuel Peters among others. We hope this event will throw up new talents that can represent the country at the Olympics and make us proud.