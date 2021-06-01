By Christopher Oji

SHIELDAFRICA, in collaboration with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and COGES Africa, is set to host over 3,000 delegates from Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia at the 2021 international exhibition on security and defence in Abidjan.

According to organisers, ShieldAfrica exhibition, is an initiative to respond to Africa’s security challenges.

“It is the security and defence exhibition of reference in Africa where the public and private sector, security and defence players meet with global industrial manufacturers,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The event will host manufacturers from across the world, provide networking sessions with authorities, buyers, and users across Africa, as they attend live demonstrations from African armed and security forces.

“The exhibition will showcase appropriate responses to security and defence needs for the development of Africa through various means like managing resources, fighting against cross-border terrorism, and securing fast-growing urbanisation, “the organisers further added.

Rising insecurity and violence are major threats resulting from rapid urbanization. According to UN and other scientific studies, African cities are estimated to have a combined population size of about one billion by the year 2030; six of which (Cairo, Lagos, Kinshasa, Luanda, Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg) are projected to have at least 10 million citizens each.