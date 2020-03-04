Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has, in its efforts at executing policies that will boost the standard of living of people in the state, distributed free gas cylinders to 3,000 residents.

The gas cylinders were procured and distributed in collaboration with

the Federal Government in a bid to spread the dividends of democracy

to the people at the grassroots.

The deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and the first lady, Erelu

Bisi Fayemi, who spoke at different locations in Ado-Ekiti where the

gas cylinders were distributed to women from all the 16 local

government areas, said the people’s welfare was paramount to the All

Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that petty traders, market women, civil servants, teachers, artisans, students and job seekers were among the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Egbeyemi said various government policies being executed at federal

and state levels were aimed at tackling poverty at the grassroots and assisting people to live better lives.

Addressing beneficiaries at Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School where he distributed the gas cylinders, Egbeyemi charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the largesse especially to widen their income base.

He appealed to the people to exercise patience, assuring them that more succour was still coming to the people of the state.

Speaking at the Fajuyi Pavilion where she supervised the distribution, Mrs. Fayemi said the federal and state governments will continue to work together to make life easier for the people at the grassroots through various empowerment programmes.

Mrs. Fayemi who appreciated the Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen for the gesture, assured that Ekiti women would continue to support the Federal Government.

She explained that 13,000 gas cylinders would still be claimed from the ministry, adding that each local government in the state would

benefit from 1,000 cooking facilities.

Some of the beneficiaries who received the free gas cylinders

described the gesture as a welcome development and moral-boosting.

Alhaja Habibat Ogunjobi expressed gratitude to the Federal and Ekiti

State governments for the collaboration, noting that some of the

beneficiaries would use the cylinders for commercial purposes to contribute to the grassroots economy.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Kudirat Oladipupo said the gesture showed

that the government of the day was sensitive to the needs of the

people and passionate about empowering them.