From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential campaign council in Anambra State has expressed satisfaction with the people of the State for their massive turnout at the party’s flag-bearer campaign rally on Thursday.

The Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Anambra State, Mr Uloka Chukwubuikem, in a statement said that the Anambra people had once again demonstrated their love for Atiku and support for the PDP.

He noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s flag off of his South-East campaign rally in Anambra was adjudged to be a very successful outing and had also set a benchmark for other South-East States to compete with.

“The massive crowd that attended the rally was so great that Atiku himself openly commended the Anambra people for their organic support for the PDP party and his candidacy.

“The turnout shows that Anambra is a home for Atiku Abubakar, aside from being our in-law. There was no better way to honour him than the massive presence of Anambra people at the event, ” he said.

According to Chukwubuikem, before now, some individuals would never believe that Atiku could attract such a massive crowd as that which graced the rally.

He said by the development that it was clear that those people in the State who were doubting about the party’s grip in the State had started panicking. He added that Anambra PDP was committed to delivering votes to Atiku-Okowa in 2023.

He said the massive attendance by Ndi Anambra on Thursday, was a clear testimony that the people of the State still had faith in the PDP and were ready to deliver, despite all odds.

“There is no other presidential candidate who can compete with Atiku Abubakar for the presidency, and this is a fact Anambra people have come to acknowledge. Any vote against Atiku Abubakar and the PDP is a vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has destroyed Nigeria for over seven years.

He was of the opinion that the leadership of the APC had molested and impoverished Nigerian youths, saying that the actions had resulted in insecurity and other problems that threatened the existence and unity of the country.

He said that what he called nepotism against the South East and the same faith-based ticket could never be an option for discerning Nigerians.

He noted that it was impressive witnessing over 30,000 Anambra electorate across the 326 wards in the State who trooped out en masse to listen to what he called the recovery and rescue plan of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa.

He thanked the South-East stakeholders who were present at the rally, including serving and former Governors, serving and former members of the National Assembly, and other leaders of the party from across the South-East and beyond.

“We have proven to Nigerians that Anambra State and, by extension, the entire South-East remain in the grip of the PDP party, and come 2023, we shall translate the organic support for Atiku and the PDP into votes and ensure victory for the Atiku-Okowa ticket, ” he concluded.