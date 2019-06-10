George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President/founder of RAUDUJA international, Eddy Duru, which has been at the forefront of the campaign against illegal migration, said, yesterday, that over 30,000 Nigerians, who are illegal migrants in Germany, would be soon deported to the country.

Duru revealed this during a one-day sensitisation campaign on the dangers of illegal migration held at the at Alvana Secondary School Owerri, capital of Imo State, yesterday.

He said there is ongoing discussion between the Nigeria government and German government to repatriate them.

“There are ongoing discussions between the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry and that of Germany, on the plan to repatriate illegal immigrants back to Nigeria. There is urgent need for government and concerned bodies to put in efforts aimed at educating Nigerians, especially the youths, against the belief that life ends in Europe when, in fact, it is not the case.”

Duru maintained that there are enormous development opportunities Nigerians can explore to succeed, instead of focusing on travelling to abroad.

He added: “Our NGO is concerned about sharing information that many people don’t know about. Over 60 percent of Nigerians, especially the youths believe that life ends in Europe or that you can only be successful when you travel to Europe or US as the case maybe especially illegally but we are saying that is not true.

“We are bringing the information that, as we speak, Germany are planning to deport as many as over 30, 000 Nigerians.

“The discussion is ongoing with the top ministries to that effect. These are illegal immigrants but still many are trying to leave Nigeria to Europe or elsewhere unplanned. Also, there are drastic measures across European countries on illegal migration. So, we are here to educate students and Nigerians, in general, on the dangers of journeying abroad illegally.”