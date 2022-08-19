No fewer than 30,000 professional teachers have so far indicated interest to participate in the 2022 annual conference of registered teachers in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja, by Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Ajiboye said the virtual conference, being organised by TRCN in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), would also attract tens of thousands of viewers from across the world.

According to him, the teachers’ conference, the second in its series, will hold virtually on Aug. 22 and Tuesday Aug. 23, and will be declared open by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

He said the annual conference had been institutionalised in fulfillment of TRCN’s mandate, adding that the theme of 2022 edition was “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for More Resilient, Transformative and Inclusive Education System.

“The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the second edition of the conference and over 30, 000 participants have registered online.

“About 9,000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook live streaming.

“Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the programme live on UNESCO social media handles.

“A couple of others will be viewing the programme in set up viewing centers across three states – Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna,” he said.

The TRCN Boss said that aside from the UNESCO’s support, the conference would also be supported by PLAN and Save the Children International (SCI).

He said that some government agencies such as National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) would also support the conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first edition of the conference was held from Jan. 26 to 27, 2021, with thousands of registered/professional teachers in attendance. (NAN)