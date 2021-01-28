From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered accelerated hearing in the suit challenging the Federal Government for appointing a consultant for the monitoring and implementation of the $300 million allegedly looted by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, which was repatriated to Nigeria through a tripartite agreement between United States of America and Bailiwick of Jersey.

Besides, the court has charged parties to the suit to take into consideration the fact that they have subjected themselves to the jurisdiction of the court and should not do anything that would destroy the res (subject matter of litigation) before the court.

Justice Iyang Ekwo made the order yesterday after parties to the suit have filed relevant processes for and against the suit.

Specifically, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF); the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF): Mr. Dayo Akpata (SAN), (sued as Chairman Ministerial Tenders Board) and the Bureau of Public Procurement have all filed their notice of preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the matter.