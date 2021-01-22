From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Legal fireworks will on Wednesday, January 27 commence in the suit challenging the Federal Government for appointing a consultant for the monitoring and implementation of the $300 million allegedly looted by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, which was repatriated to Nigeria through a tripartite agreement between United States of America and Bailiwick of Jersey.

Before yesterday’s proceedings, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court had stopped the Federal Government from taking further steps towards appointing a consultant for the monitoring and Implementation of the said recovered $300m.

The judge, who halted the process, ordered all parties to the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum and not take any steps whatsoever to affect the res (the subject matter of disputes before his court), the Federal Government of Nigeria, the United States Government and the Bailiwick of Jersey entered into a tripartite agreement for the implementation of the $ 300 million Abacha loot on the condition that the funds would be used as part of the funding for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja – Kano dualisation and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

Although the matter was adjourned for yesterday, hearing couldn’t proceed because some of the parties to the suit were yet to be served with some of the court process.