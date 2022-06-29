No fewer than 302 newly recruited officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under Kwara Command have graduated from their training camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruits are 2019 intake and had spent the mandatory three months basic training.

The event took place on Wednesday at the Base Ball Stadium, Adewole Estate, Ilorin.

The Acting Commandant of NSCDC in Kwara, Mr Jonah Gabriel, said that the training of the new officers and men would have come much earlier, but for the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted a lot of things globally.

Gabriel stated that the newly recruited officers are to attend further training at NSCDC training schools in some selected states of the country, after the just concluded mandatory training.

The acting commandant therefore enjoined the recuits to be of good character, conduct themselves well, be great ambassadors of the corps and the nation at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, congratulated the new officers and men of the corps, and charged them to give their best in their service to the nation.

Assayomo reminded the officers of the current prevailing security challenges facing the nation and the need for them to work very hard to assist the system in achieving a secured and safe society.

Alhaji Aliu Muyideen, the Senior Security Adviser (SSA) to Gov. AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, commended the corps for been a pride to the state and the nation.

Muyideen also felicitated with the new officers and admonished them to guard the trust reposed in them by the public.

He assured the corps of a continuous support from the state government and charged them to ensure security and peace in the state. (NAN)