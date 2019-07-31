No fewer than 30 million Nigerians who operate small scale businesses will receive bottom up grant from the World Charity Organization.

National President, Social Exchange Market Certified Chairmen Association (SEMCCA), Theophilous Enebechi, who disclosed in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the grant would assist the Federal government to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

He equally noted that the world grant when accessed by Nigerians would reduce the crime rate as majority of

youths who had applied for the grant through SEMCCA will have enough capital to invest in their businesses.

He therefore promised that, the grant shall be released before the end of the year.

On the alleged embezzlement scandal against the grant facilitator, Donald Olorunkeyede, Enebechi explained that, those accusing him were not only mischievous, but sponsored to truncate the chances of accessing the grant from World Charity Organization and satisfy their greed.

He added that, the critics were behind the delay on the disbursement of the grant following the allegations leveled against Mr. Olorunkeyede.

SEMCCA National Patron, Dr. Collins Ogochukwu wh represented the credit facilitator, Mr. Donald Olorunkeyede assured Nigerians who have shown interest in the credit facility to exercise patience, urging them to avoid fraudsters.