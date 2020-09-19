Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 31 persons have reportedly died in a road accident along Akaeze-Ishiagu axis of Afikpo-Okigwe highway in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday at about 5:45pm.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the accident occurred when an Enugu-bound Mercedes Benz 608 bus conveying people returning from a burial ceremony in Ebonyi state attempted to overtake a trailer just before a bridge in the area .

The driver of the bus was said to have lost control of the vehicle and veered off into the river and got submerged immediately. As at the time of filing this report, only five persons in critical condition had been reportedly found and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“An accident just occurred at Akaeze Development Centre. A 608 bus carrying 36 persons returning from a burial in Ebonyi heading to Enugu while trying to overtake a trailer, the driver lost control and the bus jumped into the river .Up till now, more than 20 minutes after the incident none of them has been found’’ the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident to our correspondent, describing it as ‘very unfortunate incident ‘

She however disclosed that about five persons had so far been rescued from the river, adding that efforts were on to rescue some other survivors.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. The DPO of the area just told me that about five persons have been rescued and rushed to the hospital while efforts were on to see if some other persons can be rescued too. Our men are already on ground to see what can be done to help the situation’’ Odah said.