More than 30 pilgrims died and dozens were injured yesterday in a stampede at a major shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala on the Shiite holy day of Ashura.

It is Iraq’s deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashura, whose commemorative marches had previously been targeted by Sunni extremist groups. Hundreds of thousands of Shiite pilgrims from around the world yesterday swarmed Karbala to commemorate the death of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hussein.

The packed processions of black-clad worshippers made their way to his gold-domed shrine, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Baghdad, carrying flags and crying out, “We sacrifice ourselves for you, Oh Hussein!”

As the massive crowds pressed forward, a stampede broke out that left at least 31 people dead and another 100 wounded, according to Iraq’s health ministry. Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the death toll could rise as 10 of the wounded were in critical condition.

Hussein was killed in the year 680 by the forces of the Caliph Yazid, a major event which helped solidify the divide between what would become Islam’s Sunni and Shiite branches. Iraq is majority Shiite, but under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein’s Sunni-dominated regime, the vast majority of Ashura commemorations were banned.

Now the day is a national holiday, and devout Shiite pilgrims travel from neighbouring Iran and Gulf countries, as well as Pakistan and India, to mark it in Iraq.

Streets across the country were shuttered Tuesday to allow for funeral-style processions and elaborate re-enactments of the Battle of Karbala.

Mourners swung large black flags with “Hussein” written in red, wailing loudly and singing religious hymns praising him. Some whipped their backs and chests to demonstrate their sorrow.

Others even young boys cut incisions into their foreheads with scalpels or large sabres, leaving streams of blood cascading down their faces. After reaching the Imam Hussein shrine, some pilgrims set fire to a tent to symbolise the burning of Hussein’s camp by Yazid’s forces. Similar ceremonies took place in the capital Baghdad, in the southern city of Basra and in Iraq’s second holy city Najaf, where the Prophet Mohammed’s son-in-law Ali is buried.