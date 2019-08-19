Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), at the weekend, announced that 32,673 candidate, representing 58.84 percent of the candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations, scored five credits and above,including English Language and Mathematics.

Registrar/Chief Executive of the examination body, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 2019 May/June NABTEB examination results in Benin.

She further disclosed that 46,120 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics; representing 83.05 percent of the candidates that sat for the same examinations.

Besides, she said 56,413 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,501 centres, stressing that analysis of the enrolment indicated that candidates enrolled for 15 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 21 General Education Subjects.