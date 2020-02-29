Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) has given a scholarship to 32 Abia undergraduates studying in various universities in the country.

During the handing over ceremony of cheques to the beneficiaries, Dr. Alex Otti, said the Foundation has assisted many people through university scholarships and job offers, since it was established in 2007, stressing that some of them had worked with him at First Bank and other institutions.

He warned that the scholarship is not meant for lazy people and assured that they will be monitored while those who do well would be supported. He commended the efforts of the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, stressing that his hard work and thoroughness combined to give the Foundation a good lift. He also commended the Access Bank for supporting the scholarship award event.

Earlier, Ekeke disclosed that the awardees were selected through a rigorous screening process manned by consultants. Stating that the 32 undergraduates were drawn from 13 out of the 17 council areas in Abia, Ekeke explained that there was no quota system as the students were chosen on merit.