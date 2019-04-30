The 32 primary schools that will compete in the Lagos Preliminaries for season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup have been unveiled.

Over 100 schools in Lagos registered for the tournament and after a thorough screening process, the technical committee settled for the teams that adhered strictly to the competition’s rules and regulations.

Winners of the first edition, University of Lagos Staff School, Donmen primary school, Saludeen Primary School, Ikorodu, 2018 semi-finalists, Abina Omololu, Surulere, Inner-City Mission, St Jude’s Private School, Mind-Builders and 2014 National champions, Toyibat School are making a return to the competition this year.

Some schools will be making their debut at the competition this year. They include; Mbari Mbayo, school, Yaba, St Joseph Primary School, Idi-Mangoro, Agege, Dee Jewels Primary School, Egbeda, RRS Gold Primary School, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Jimoh Ojora, Ajegunle, Anifowoshe Primary School, Ikeja, Fanlot International School, Abule-Egba, Chalcedony School, Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Will and Grace International School, Mile 12 and Raufu Williams Primary School, Egbeda.

The competition has a direct elimination format, teams will be divided into two groups and compete across two venues. The winners from each centre will represent Lagos State at the International finals scheduled for 21st-27th May 2019.