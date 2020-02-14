Teams from no fewer than 32 states are in Kano for this year’s edition of the Ramat International Cup football competition for the under-16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is being organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

Abdulrasaq Usman, YSFON’s National Organising Secretary, told NAN on Friday that a few other teams were still being expected.

“As at Thursday, teams from other states were asking us to allow some more time to accommodate them as they faced some hiccups on their way to Kano,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kano State will begin the quest to retain the trophy by playing in Group A alongside Rivers, Zamfara, Ogun and Jigawa.

“The draws were held on Thursday in Kano, with Sokoto State, FCT, Ekiti, Kogi and Adamawa drawn in Group B.

“Group C has Plateau, Niger, Oyo State, Bauchi State and Kebbi, while Group D has Kwara alongside Taraba, Osun, Kaduna State and Edo,’’ Usman added.(NAN)