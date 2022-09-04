From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 32 persons travelling along Benin-Ore express road were allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening by suspected hoodlums in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the kidnapped victims were returning from Edo State where they had gone to attend a ceremony.

A source hinted that the travellers were 32 in number, who were traveling in a coastal bus from Benin City in Edo State.

The source said that the hoodlums appeared from the bush and stopped the vehicle after which they whisked all the occupants of the vehicle into the bush .

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident .

However, she could not ascertain the exact number of the victims.

But the PPRO said the men of the command and other security agents in the state have commenced search for the victims saidnto be inside the forest.

” Our men and those of other security agencies are already in the forest to rescue the victims unhurt while investigation into the incident has commenced,” Odunlami stated.

Similarly, the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Operation Amotekun said its men are currently combing the Benin-Ifon forest in search of the victims.

The state commander of Operation Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said the command would do all within its power to rescue the victims and rid the state off criminals.

The commander stated that the men of the corps and other security agencies “have been briefed and have since commenced search for the victims.”