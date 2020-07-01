Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A 32-year-old house wife, Halima Umar on Wednesday cut off her husband’s penis with a knife in Tella, a village in Gassol local government area of Taraba state, throwing the whole village into confusion.

The younger brother to the victim, Usman Umar told our correspondent that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the same room with his first wife Halima when she woke up at about 2 am and cutoff his penis completely.

According to Usman, the wife was said to have drugged Umar before they went to bed which made her commit the crime without resistance from her husband.

Usman further explained that Halima was the first wife of his brother, adding that there has been serious crises between Halima and her husband since he took in a second wife about three years ago.

” Halima had continued to engage my brother and his new wife in crisis since their marriage about three years ago” he said.

Usman said the victim was rushed from Tella, about 105 kilometers from the headquarters, to the Federal medical centre Jalingo for medical attention.

Usman said that his brother has been referred from FMC Jalingo to the Federal Medical Centre Gombe, in neighbouring Gombe state who may have better facilities to handle his challenge.

It was gathered that Halima was promptly arrested by the police in Tella village and transferred to the police divisional headquarters in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol local government.

Halima is said to have a boy and currently carrying eight months pregnancy for the husband.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Taraba Command, DSP, David Misal confirmed the incident.

He said “the suspect, Halima Umar is currently in our custody and would be charged to court after investigation”.