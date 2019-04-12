Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 33 suspects for alleged cultism and murder in the state. They were arrested in connection with the battle between cult groups that led to the death of two persons at the Onopanu area of the state on Wednesday.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said that at about 11.30 am, the Onipanu police station received a distress call that members of rival cult groups from Alakara, Mushin and Onipanu\Shomolu, armed with dangerous weapons, engaged themselves in a fierce supremacy fight at Fadeyi and Onipanu, along Ikorodu road.

He said: “During the scuffle, Tobi Kuti, suspected to be one of the hoodlums and Samuel Geofrey of DTD Services, Apapa, who was caught up in the web, were killed by the hoodlums. Patrol teams and operatives of Tactical Units were promptly deployed to the scene.

“The teams swiftly contained the situation and restored normalcy to the area. Thirty-three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and two locally made short guns with 10 live cartridges and other dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives, etc were recovered.

“ The Command has deployed more resources to the affected areas for manhunt of other fleeing members of the gangs. Investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has called on parents to monitor the activities of their children, especially those who engage themselves in cult activities and gangsterism, as the Command is duty bound to deal decisively with criminal elements in line with the law, and protect the lives of the good people of Lagos State.”

For the past two days, residents of Onipanu and Fadayi have been living in fear as hoodlums believed to be cultists engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy. The war forced some residents to flee the zones while motorists avoided the areas.

Two persons lost their lives while many persons were injured. The cultists took advantage of the situation to smash vehicles and rob passengers and passersby. It took the intervention of the police to ward off the hoodlums and brought normalcy to the area.

Bob Ekwundayo, a youth leader, has called on the Muazu to take an urgent action as cultism and robbery have resumed in full force in the state.