33” Export Lager has predicted a resounding success for the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations starting this weekend in Cameroon.

The Official Beer of the national team says it strongly backs coach Augustine Eguavoen and his men to make Nigerians proud at the 33rd edition of the biennial international men’s football championship.

Having previously conquered the continent on three different occasions, the Super Eagles according to “33” Export Lager are good enough for a fourth title.

Senior Brand Manager, Aishat Anaekwe revealed that while 33” Export Lager will be fully galvanizing support for the Super Eagles on the home front, they would also make their presence felt in Cameroon

“Let’s Go Naija’’ is the slogan and we strongly believe the Super Eagles can be the continent’s number one again after third position at the last edition in 2019 in Egypt.