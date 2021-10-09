NFF partner, Nigerian Breweries PLC did its bit to show the Super Eagles love and rekindle belief that they can ‘turn this around’ after Thursday’s home loss to Central African Republic’s Les Fauves in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Lagos

The company, through its 33 Export (Official Beer of the Super Eagles) organized a dinner for the players and officials at the Sky Lounge of the Eko Hotels & Suites where it presented an actual cheque of N1million (One Million Naira Only) to Kelechi Iheanacho for emerging Man-of-the-Match in the team’s earlier home game against Liberia in September.

Iheanacho’s brace in that game handed the Eagles all three points on Day 1 of the qualifying series.

The presentation was made by NB PLC’s Head of Media Strategy, Wasiu Ola Abiola and Senior Brand Manager, Aisha Aniekwe.

Popular musician M1 entertained at the dinner with guests expressing confidence that the team can indeed firm up leadership of Group C after Sunday’s clash in Douala and go ahead to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .