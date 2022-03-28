33 Export Lager Beer has commended the Super Eagles for their battling performance Friday night in Kumasi where they held Ghana’s Black Stars to a barren draw in the first leg of the World Cup playoff ties between both countries.

Playing in front of over 40,000 fans at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Eagles held their own and could have even beaten the Black Stars at least by the slimmest of margins.

Already back in Abuja and fine-tuning preparations for Tuesday’s second leg, the official Beer of the national team has charged the Eagles to go all out to ensure they pick a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Over the months, 33 Export Lager beer has solidly stayed behind the Eagles in their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance and the Premium brand is positive the coach Austin Eguavoen led team will qualify in style on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Galvanising the needed fans’ support with its “Let’s Go Naija Campaign,” 33 Export Lager beer has also been motivating the Eagles with the man of the match award that has seen the likes of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho pocketing N1million each.

Ahead of Tuesday’s second leg clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium, 33 Export Lager is making sure some lucky fans and loyal customers will be on hand to cheer the Super Eagles to victory and be part of the anticipated fanfare in the Federal Capital Territory.

Senior Brand Manager “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe, admits the crucial 90 minutes ahead of the Eagles cannot be toiled with, hence all hands must be on the deck to see the Eagles dim the Black Stars and soar to Qatar.

“The Super Eagles are very close to achieving their set goal which is to be at the World Cup for the seventh time and with 33 Export Lager solidly behind them, that lofty goal will be achieved on Tuesday” she assured.

