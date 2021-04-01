The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been congratulated for their spectacular finish in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

In what was their first competitive match in Lagos in 20 years, the three –time African Champion Super Eagles, with strong support from “33” Export Lager beer trounced the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 to maintain unbeaten run into the 33rd edition of AFCON which will hold next January in Cameroon.

Victor Osimhen who was the toast of the fans in the stadium, emerged as the winner of ‘Man of The Match’ prize which was sponsored by “33” Export lager beer. The lanky forward was adjudged the best in the pool by top media personalities in the stadium. He was presented with a cheque of One million naira after the game on Tuesday night.

Osimhen, who scored Nigeria’s opening goal of the night shared the top scorer chart in the qualification tournament alongside Zambia’s Patson Daka with five goals each.

With limited opportunity for passionate fans to have access and watch the match in real time at the Teslim Balogun Stadium owing to existing protocols, “33” Export lager beer, created a platform for fans and consumers to have a taste of the action with the 33Connect Fan Park some few kilometres away from the stadium.

Fans watched on a giant screen and savoured the excitement of the resounding victory of Super Eagles. Aside from the match viewing experience, some lucky fans and consumers emerged victorious in the ‘Predict and Win’ competition and were rewarded with quality prizes