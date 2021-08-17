The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been charged to excel when the Africa Cup of Nations tournament starts next year’s January in Cameroon.

The brand, “33” Export Lager beer which is the official beer of the Super Eagles, has thrown its weight behind Nigeria.

While reacting to the draw ceremony held in Yaoundé, Cameroon yesterday which pitched Super Eagles against seven time- winners, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D the Senior Brand Manager, Aishat Anaekwe remarked that the team should strive hard and never underrate any of the teams and make Nigerians proud for the honour bestowed on them to carry the Green-White-Green flag of the country to the continental premier football competition.

She noted that “going by the performance of the team in the recent time, there is no doubt that it has all it takes to qualify from the group phase into the knockout stage of the competition but the golden rule of any sporting endeavour is never the under estimate an opponent, this we know Super Eagles will achieve” she remarked.

“33” Export Lager Beer, is a proud partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the official lager of the Super Eagles, is known for nurturing friendships among Nigerians and has indeed connected passionate football fans with the Super Eagles as the Fan-base of the national team continues to soar.